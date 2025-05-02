Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Liberal Democrats have retained two council seats in Eastbourne, following a pair of by-elections.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 1, voters in the town’s Langney and Upperton wards went to the ballot box to elect their new Eastbourne Borough Council representatives.

The seats had been left vacant following the resignations of former ward councillors Anita Mayes in Langney and Robin Maxted in Upperton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both former councillors had been elected as Liberal Democrats in May 2023.

Eastbourne Borough Council. Pic: Eastbourne Borough Council

Kara Bishop, the former CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, was elected in Langney, taking more than 50 per cent of the total votes.

Tom Nevill, best known locally as a transport campaigner, was elected in Upperton. He received a little over 49 per cent of the total vote share.

The results bring the total number of Liberal Democrat councillors from 17 to 19, with the council’s eight remaining seats all held by Conservatives.

The full results for each ward can be found below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langney Kara Bishop, Liberal Democrat: 1,013 (elected) Lee Comfort, Labour: 55 Ian Charles Garbutt, UK Independence Party: 21 Stephen Brendon Lorch, Reform UK: 645 Rosie Jessica Moon, Conservative: 246 Dave Poole, Independent: 30 Turnout: 26.14 per cent.

Upperton Nick Appleby, Reform UK: 482 Colin Andrew Horscroft, UK Independence Party: 15 Tom Nevill, Liberal Democrat: 1,371 (elected) Margaret Elizabeth Robinson, Labour: 144 Mark Thomson, Independent: 109 Tim Whelan, Conservative: 671 Turnout: 36.23 per cent.