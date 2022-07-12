Licence sought for new 'exclusive' fine-dining restaurant in Worthing

Colibri (UK) Limited wants to open the venue and B&B at 14 West Avenue and is currently seeking permission from Worthing Borough Council to sell alcohol at the venue.

‘Orchid House’ would have a restaurant, bar, function room, outside seating, and four guest bedrooms and director Alex Bell hopes to open in late August or early September.

The venue would offer fine dining, boutique wines, champagnes, and ‘sophisticated cocktails’ on a bookings only basis.

West Avenue, Worthing

A design statement said: “The concept aims to capture the essence of the space and luxury of a country manor combined with the exclusivity of a private members’ club.”

The new venue is proposing to open seven days a week – from 11am to midnight Mondays to Saturdays, and until 11pm on Sundays.

If a licence is granted, alcohol would be sold between 11am and 11.30pm Mondays to Saturdays and until 10.30pm on Sundays.

Worthing Borough Council’s licensing and control sub-committee discussed the application on Monday (11 July) after 22 people objected.

Sussex Police withdrew any objections after the owner agreed to a number of conditions.

But some neighbours say West Avenue is ‘not an appropriate area to open a business’ due to its residential nature.

One compared the plans to ‘opening a pub in the middle of a residential area’.

Louise Breinholt is a West Avenue resident and also attends the Quaker meeting house nearby to the proposed restaurant.

She told Monday’s meeting the building was chosen in 1958 because it was in a quiet residential area and asked for the licence to be refused due to the venue’s proximity to the meeting house as well as Lavender Lodge, a dementia care home.

Another resident, Natalie Young, said proposals to serve customers seven days a week showed a ‘flagrant disregard’ for neighbours.

Orchid House previously invited the objectors to an open evening to try to allay their concerns adding that the venue will be ‘nothing like a pub’.