Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Co-op makes major change for loyalty card customers to save money
6 minutes ago What time is PMQs on today?
25 minutes ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
42 minutes ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2
1 hour ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
2 hours ago Snow could be on the way for the UK days after ‘heatwave’

Littlehampton charity figure responds to claims made by Conservative candidate

The manager of Littlehampton Shopmobility has responded to claims made by a fellow Conservative councillor.

By Joshua Powling
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

Vicky Rhodes, who is hoping to be re-elected to Arun District Council, described herself in her election leaflet as a volunteer for Shopmobility.

However this was challenged on social media by trustees of the charity, who claimed she did ‘not currently volunteer for Shopmobility, in fact we haven’t seen her for about three years’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Rhodes disputed this, saying she still managed the charity’s Facebook page.

Most Popular
Littlehampton ShopmobilityLittlehampton Shopmobility
Littlehampton Shopmobility

But in a further twist, Littlehampton Shopmobility manager June Caffyn, who also represents Courtwick and Toddington as a Conservative, contacted the Gazette to ‘confirm and re-iterate that Vicky has had no involvement in the charity since she left sometime in January 2020’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement she said: “I confirm that Vicky (Rhodes) quit the charity sometime in January 2020 approximately - as I cannot recall the exact date.

“I also would like to confirm that Vicky had last put a post on our Facebook page in 2019 - again, I cannot recall the exact date as ‘old news’ is often deleted, but I would guess very roughly sometime summer/autumn in 2019.

“Vicky and I have always been on friendly terms, (indeed we are Cllr colleagues until May when I have no plans to re-stand for Council as I retire from local politics then) but once Vicky left sometime in January 2020, she rarely asked about Shopmobility and I did not discuss Shopmobility with her (apart from getting her to sign a letter to the charity’s Bank about having her name as a signatory removed from our Bank details). Indeed there was no point in discussing Shopmobility with her, as in my opinion the charity was no longer of any interest to her once she’d left.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Caffyn described how Cllr Rhodes would occasionally pop into Shopmobility for a quick chat, but ‘there was no voluntary work being done by Vicky once she had left the charity for good’.

She herself put in her election leaflet back in 2019 that she was a manager of a local charity and passionate about championing disabilities as she was aware that Shopmobility as a charity has to be non-political.

All Arun seats are up for election on Thursday May 4.

Related topics:Arun District CouncilCouncilFacebook