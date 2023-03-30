A Conservative councillor’s claims on her election leaflet have been criticised by a Littlehampton charitable organisation.

Vicky Rhodes is currently one of three Courtwick and Toddington representatives at Arun District Council.

All seats are up for election in May with a number of candidates already sending out leaflets.

A snippet of Cllr Rhodes’ leaflet describes her as a “Local resident and popular councillor, charity volunteer for Dove Lodge and Shopmobility”.

Vicky Rhodes, Alan Gammon, Billy Blanchard-Cooper and June Caffyn at a ShopMobility meeting

But Alan Gammon, himself a former Conservative councillor and Arun chairman, wrote on Facebook: “The trustees of Littlehampton Shopmobility wish to let it be known that Cllr Rhodes does not currently volunteer for Shopmobility, in fact we haven’t seen her for about three years!”

Cllr Rhodes responded on Facebook: “Just for the record. I was a trustee and I was also chairman of Shopmobility. This doesn’t say or imply that I’m ‘currently’ involved. I’m quite shocked that this could be misinterpreted by June Caffyn and Alan Gammon, who should really know me better than that.”

Mr Gammon replied: “Vicky Rhodes, the leaflet does, also as you are aware, we are a non-political charity that shouldn’t have been named on the leaflet.”

Ms Caffyn, who is also a Conservative councillor for Courtwick with Toddington, replied on Facebook: “Hi Vicky, as manager of Littlehampton Shopmobility – and I have been since 2010 – I really do love my job helping customers, indeed so many lovely people come in the shop who are so appreciative of our help and this makes the hard work that the trustees, volunteers and I do so worthwhile. I know you once very kindly said to me that I was “Mrs Shopmobility” and we both LOL over that.

"Littlehampton Shopmobility is non-political and I am very much saddened that you have said that I am misinterpreting you. This will be my only public announcement as I just wanted to defend myself against being told I am misinterpreting you. I wish you all the very best for your upcoming elections and I just wanted to set the record straight.”