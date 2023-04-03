A Littlehampton councillor has hit back at ‘preposterous’ criticism of her election leaflet.

Conservative Vicky Rhodes represents Courtwick with Toddington at Arun District Council.

On her election leaflet it mentions she is a ‘charity volunteer for Dove Lodge and Shopmobility’.

But after criticism on social media about her involvement with Littlehampton Shopmobility, she told the Gazette she currently manages their Facebook page and ‘often calls in in to say hello’ to manager June Caffyn.

Littlehampton Shopmobility (Google Maps Streetview)

She is a former chairman and trustee and while still not involved in that way anymore as she works full time, she described the claims being made against her as ‘nonsense' and ‘preposterous’.

She added: “I’m a charitable person. I do not do this to further my political career, I do it because I care about the community.”

She went on to describe some of the 'malicious’ comments on Facebook as ‘upsetting’.

Last week, Alan Gammon, himself a former Conservative councillor and Arun chairman, wrote on Facebook: “The trustees of Littlehampton Shopmobility wish to let it be known that Cllr Rhodes does not currently volunteer for Shopmobility, in fact we haven’t seen her for about three years!”

Cllr Rhodes said she had always got on very well with Ms Caffyn, but ‘did not know why Mr Gammon had done that’.

Originally Cllr Rhodes had replied on Facebook: “Just for the record. I was a trustee and I was also chairman of Shopmobility. This doesn’t say or imply that I’m ‘currently’ involved. I’m quite shocked that this could be misinterpreted by June Caffyn and Alan Gammon, who should really know me better than that.”

Ms Caffyn had replied: “Hi Vicky, as manager of Littlehampton Shopmobility – and I have been since 2010 – I really do love my job helping customers, indeed so many lovely people come in the shop who are so appreciative of our help and this makes the hard work that the trustees, volunteers and I do so worthwhile. I know you once very kindly said to me that I was ‘Mrs Shopmobility’ and we both LOL over that.

