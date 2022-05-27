The Flintstone Centre, in East Street, is one of several West Sussex Alternative Provision Colleges for teens aged 11-19.

As part of a ‘safeguarding programme’ rolled out across West Sussex schools, the centre can now put up fences between six and a half and nearly ten feet tall.

According to a design statement there have been ‘several reports’ of trespassers ‘regularly’ accessing the site from the south east boundary.

Flintstone Centre in Littlehampton

There’s also ‘poor protection from falling’ into a basement at the premises.

According to the college, the fence will also secure pupils away from ‘steady volumes of traffic’ on surrounding roads.

The building is currently surrounded by flint walls and fencing at various heights up to three metres (or 9.8 feet) tall.

Arun District Council’s Planning Committee approved the plans on Wednesday (May 25).

Chair Terence Chapman (Con, East Preston) said: “Security at this site has always been an issue.”

The plans include a three metre mesh fence along a section of the northern boundary and along the rear elevation; ornamental fencing and gates next to the southern side entrance; and a three metre mesh fence to close off the boiler room at the rear.

A side extension and ramped access will also be demolished.