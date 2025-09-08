Littlehampton Marina seeks to change caravan storage to allow for HGVs due to flooding issues

Littlehampton Marina has applied for change of use to allow for the storage of heavy goods vehicles and trailers, due to flooding issues in the past few years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been made by David Finnamore, secretary at Broomer Farm Trading Ltd, which owns Littlehampton Marina.

Change of use from caravan storage to the storage of caravans, large vehicles such as heavy goods vehicles, and trailers would be a departure from the Development Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arun Self Storage at Littlehampton Marina, in Ferry Road, Littlehampton, currently offers secure storage for caravans and motorhomes in an area of hard standing. There are 171 spaces but the application proposes to retain only 100 spaces, within the existing area, due to amendments to the parking layout lines to accommodate larger vehicles.

Littlehampton Marina is owned by Broomer Farm Trading Ltd

In the planning statement prepared by Genesis Town Planning, it states the site has been affected by flooding in 2024 and 2020. "These flood events have resulted in substantial damage to several caravans stored on the site, highlighting vulnerability of such lightweight and low-clearance structures to surface water flooding."

The alternative form of storage has been proposed in reponse to the ongoing flood risk, as HGVs present a 'more robust and practical solution'.

Comments must be made by September 25.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk