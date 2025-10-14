Littlehampton town centre offices could be converted into flats

Plans to change offices in Littlehampton town centre into flats have been submitted to Arun District Council.

The application submitted by Kalmax International Ltd gives details of two one-bedroom flats with outdoor space.

It seeks permission for change of use from offices to flats at 1 and 2 Norfolk House, Beach Road. The property is a two-storey building, with The Cabin convenience store and Soshi Café in the two retail units on the ground floor.

In the design and access statement, it states: "All of the first-floor office space is currently let to one tenant who has given notice to vacate at the end of the year. The accommodation is no longer required by the company as most staff work remotely from home.

"The applicant recognises the trend of much-reduced office demand, particularly for secondary buildings such as Norfolk House. In order to safeguard the building, it is necessary to convert to an economic use and therefore converting the office to flats will protect the property and the company’s investment."

There would be no increase to the footprint of the building. Each flat will be a one-bedroom, two person dwelling with built-in storage. The rear of the property has two patio areas, one for each flat.

The application states that changes to the windows as part of the refurbishment will help with noise and insulation of the new flats.

Comments on the application should be made by October 30.

