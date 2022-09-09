Littlehampton will proclaim the accession of the new sovereign this weekend

The proclamation will be read by the chair of Arun District Council, Cllr Samantha-Jayne Staniforth, at the Littlehampton War Memorial at 2pm. All members of the public are invited to attend.

The news comes after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday. Her Majesty spent most of the day under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle before she died ‘peacefully’, and surrounded by family, a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

Before the announcement of her death, family members rushed up to Scotland from all over the country to spend time with the sovereign, who ruled for nearly 71 years.

Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Alongside the proclamation, a book of condolences will be opened to the public at the Littlehampton Civic Centre from 9am – 3pm, allowing members of the public who wish to send their sympathies to the Royal Family to do so.