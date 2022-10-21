Liz Truss: Eastbourne politicians react to Prime Minister's resignation

Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, October 20.

Eastbourne’s Conservative MP Caroline Ansell said: “I wish Liz Truss and her family all the best. She stepped up to lead our country with the best of intentions. It will have been a difficult decision, but with regret, it was right she stepped down. She could not deliver the programme she had set out over the summer and lost her authority. The situation will move swiftly now and as soon as next week, a new leader will take us onward."

Local Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Josh Babarinde has called for a general election following Ms Truss’ resignation.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Boris Johnson failed our country and Liz Truss trashed our economy. People in Eastbourne and Willingdon deserve better than this. This Conservative Party has proven time and time again that it is not fit to lead our country.

"We need and deserve a general election now. We cannot let Conservative MPs get away with propping up any more chaotic governments. The next election in Eastbourne and Willingdon will be a choice of five more years of Conservative Party chaos, or a hardworking Liberal Democrat MP who puts local people first.”

Mrs Ansell responded: “On calls for a general election, the Liberal Democrats always like [to] frame it as a local contest. That is because with only 14 MPs out of 650 across the country they have no influence on the law of the land or on decision makers. The best they can hope is that Labour will let them into a coalition.

“The choice in Eastbourne - as across the nation - will be between a Conservative-led government and a Labour-led government. Having a Liberal Democrat MP means Eastbourne will be out in the cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne councillor Josh Babarinde

“As for the local choice, I will set out my record and my plans.

“My focus right now is on the cost of living. I do not believe it is in the best interest of our country to be plunged into a general election.”

READ THIS: