Local elections 2022: Full list of Hastings Borough Council results from election count

Ashdown:
Mike Edwards (Con) - 619 - Elected
Jane Hartley (Lab) - 350
Andrea Needham (Green) - 110
Nick Perry (Lib Dem) - 166
Baird:
Hannah Fisher (Con) - 473
Dan Hope (Greens) - 92
Emlyn Jones (Lib Dem) - 42
Mike Turner (Lab) - 656 - Elected
Braybrooke:
Craig Andrew (Con) - 307
Veronica Chessell (Lib Dem) - 80
Nicholas Davies (Communist Party) - 22
Margi O’Callaghan (Lab) - 804 - Elected
Sally Phillips (Green) - 322
Castle ward:
Sue Clarke (Con) - 232
Becca Horn (Green) - 722
Judy Rogers (Lab) - 727 - Elected
Jonathan Stoodley (Lib Dem) - 52
Central St Leonards:
Tony Collins (Green) - 745 - Elected
Ruby Cox (Lab) - 711
Steve Milton (Lib Dem) - 50
Mus Samadi (Con) - 204
Conquest:
Gabriel Carlyle (Green) -100
Kenan Hakko (Lab) - 346
John Rankin (Con) - 623 - Elected
Robert Wakeford (Lib Dem) - 221
Gensing:
Kim Forward (Lab) - 671
Amanda Jobson (Green) - 776 - Elected
Chris Meaden (Con) - 205
Susan Stoodley (Lib Dem) - 61
Hollington:
Paul Barnett (Lab) - 581 - Elected
Tracey Lord (Green) - 93
Stuart Murphy (Con) - 279
Maze Hill:
Justin Joshua Greenland (Lab) - 365
Terry Keen (Lib Dem) - 175
Becca McCray (Green) - 268
Andy Patmore (Con) - 611 - Elected
Old Hastings:
James Bacon (Lab) - 981 - Elected
Kim Hollis (Con) - 241
Benjamin Pacey (Green) - 701
Ore:
Andrew Hollis (Con) - 484
Gary Rolfe (Green) - 219
Simon Willis (Lab) - 544 - Elected
St Helens:
Andy Batsford (Lab) - 941 - Elected
Lucy Brennan (Green) - 130
Bob Lloyd (Lib Dem) - 75
Laurie Loe (Con) - 746
Silverhill:
Dave Carey-Stuart (Green) - 184
Sophie Ann De-Roe (Con) - 625
Lee Grant (Lib Dem) - 62
Nigel Sinden (Lab) - 698 - Elected
Tressell:
Liam Crowther (Lab) - 325
Glenn Haffenden (Green) - 635 - Elected
Judith Sillem (Con) - 175
West St Leonards:
Matthew Beaver (Con) - 508 - Elected
Sherry Clark (Green) - 268
Christopher Munn (Lab) - 150
Stewart Rayment (Lib Dem) - 98
Wishing Tree:
John Cannan (Lab) - 681 - Elected
Stephanie Fawbert (Green) - 130
Roger Streeten (Con) - 458