Local elections 2022: Full list of Hastings Borough Council results from election count

Here are the full results for each ward in Hastings:

By Joshua Powling
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:23 pm
File: Muriel Matters House (Hastings Borough Council offices). SUS-210316-151635001

Ashdown:

Mike Edwards (Con) - 619 - Elected

Jane Hartley (Lab) - 350

Andrea Needham (Green) - 110

Nick Perry (Lib Dem) - 166

Baird:

Hannah Fisher (Con) - 473

Dan Hope (Greens) - 92

Emlyn Jones (Lib Dem) - 42

Mike Turner (Lab) - 656 - Elected

Braybrooke:

Craig Andrew (Con) - 307

Veronica Chessell (Lib Dem) - 80

Nicholas Davies (Communist Party) - 22

Margi O’Callaghan (Lab) - 804 - Elected

Sally Phillips (Green) - 322

Castle ward:

Sue Clarke (Con) - 232

Becca Horn (Green) - 722

Judy Rogers (Lab) - 727 - Elected

Jonathan Stoodley (Lib Dem) - 52

Central St Leonards:

Tony Collins (Green) - 745 - Elected

Ruby Cox (Lab) - 711

Steve Milton (Lib Dem) - 50

Mus Samadi (Con) - 204

Conquest:

Gabriel Carlyle (Green) -100

Kenan Hakko (Lab) - 346

John Rankin (Con) - 623 - Elected

Robert Wakeford (Lib Dem) - 221

Gensing:

Kim Forward (Lab) - 671

Amanda Jobson (Green) - 776 - Elected

Chris Meaden (Con) - 205

Susan Stoodley (Lib Dem) - 61

Hollington:

Paul Barnett (Lab) - 581 - Elected

Tracey Lord (Green) - 93

Stuart Murphy (Con) - 279

Maze Hill:

Justin Joshua Greenland (Lab) - 365

Terry Keen (Lib Dem) - 175

Becca McCray (Green) - 268

Andy Patmore (Con) - 611 - Elected

Old Hastings:

James Bacon (Lab) - 981 - Elected

Kim Hollis (Con) - 241

Benjamin Pacey (Green) - 701

Ore:

Andrew Hollis (Con) - 484

Gary Rolfe (Green) - 219

Simon Willis (Lab) - 544 - Elected

St Helens:

Andy Batsford (Lab) - 941 - Elected

Lucy Brennan (Green) - 130

Bob Lloyd (Lib Dem) - 75

Laurie Loe (Con) - 746

Silverhill:

Dave Carey-Stuart (Green) - 184

Sophie Ann De-Roe (Con) - 625

Lee Grant (Lib Dem) - 62

Nigel Sinden (Lab) - 698 - Elected

Tressell:

Liam Crowther (Lab) - 325

Glenn Haffenden (Green) - 635 - Elected

Judith Sillem (Con) - 175

West St Leonards:

Matthew Beaver (Con) - 508 - Elected

Sherry Clark (Green) - 268

Christopher Munn (Lab) - 150

Stewart Rayment (Lib Dem) - 98

Wishing Tree:

John Cannan (Lab) - 681 - Elected

Stephanie Fawbert (Green) - 130

Roger Streeten (Con) - 458

HastingsHastings Borough Council