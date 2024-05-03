Local elections 2024: Boxes of ballot papers have arrived at K2 where the Crawley Borough Council election count will be held
Twelve seats have been contested with every ward involved except for Furnace Green.
A result is expected between 3pm and 4pm.
The votes for the Police & Crime Commisioner are also being verified but will not be counted until Sunday.
At the moment, the council is made up of 20 Labour councillors and 16 Conservative. Six did not stand for re-election.
They were: Zack Ali (Con, Gossops Green & North East Broadfield), who has his sights set on Westminster; Josh Bounds (Con, Ifield); Duncan Peck (Con, Maidenbower); Smita Raja (Labour, Northgate & West Green); Kevan McCarthy (Con, Pound Hill North & Forge Wood) and Michelle Morris (Con, Tilgate).
Sue Mullins, who represented Labour in Langley Green & Tushmore, stood in Northgate & West Green this time around.
And Alison Pendlington, who represented the Conservatives in Pound Hill South & Worth, also stood in Northgate & West Green.
The full list of candidates were:
BEWBUSH & NORTH BROADFIELD
Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
Tony Johnson (Conservative)
Michael Jones (Labour)
Arshad Khan (Justice Party)
Holly Rose Smith (Green Party)
Dan Weir (Heritage Party)
BROADFIELD
Christopher James Ellis (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
Kiran Khan (Labour & Cooperative Party)
Valerie Susan Knight (Conservative)
Carolina Morra (Heritage Party)
GOSSOPS GREEN & NORTH EAST BROADFIELD
Seat vacated by Zack Ali (Con)
Esther Barrott (Labour)
Iain Bradley Martin Dickson (Green Party)
Anwaera Nazir Perveen (Conservative)
Debbie Plaister (Heritage Party)
Mark Laurence Wright (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
IFIELD
Seat vacated by Josh Bounds (Con)
Winifred Norma Catherin Duggan (Trade Unionist& Socialist Coalition)
Ines Eiva Manning (Green Party)
Jonathan Robson Purdy (Conservative)
Beni Yianni (Labour & Cooperative Party)
LANGLEY GREEN & TUSHMORE
Shelly Bushnell (Labour & Cooperative Party)
Alan Hellier (Conservative)
Karen Mary Sudan (Independent)
MAIDENBOWER
Seat vacated by Duncan Peck (Con)
Max Perry (Green Party)
Matt Pritchard (Labour)
Dominic Patrick Ramsay (Conservative)
NORTHGATE & WEST GREEN
Seat vacated by Smita Raja (Labour)
Peter Alec Miller (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
Sue Mullins (Labour & Cooperative Party)
Nicholas Brian Leif Park (Green Party)
Alison Sara Pendlington (Conservative)
POUND HILL NORTH & FORGE WOOD
Seat vacated by Kevan McCarthy (Con)
Paul Charles Castle (Conservative)
Nicholas Richard Hilton (Labour & Cooperative Party)
Neal Douglas Murdoch (Green Party)
Ben Newman (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
POUND HILL SOUTH & WORTH
Thomas Adam Henry Bidwell (Conservative)
Cyril James Gambrell (Green Party)
Ruth Jane Gaunt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
Tony Patel (Labour)
SOUTHGATE
Robin David Fitton (Green Party)
Dipesh Jitendra Patel (Labour & Cooperative Party)
Simon James Piggott (Conservative)
Brett Christopher Shattock (Trade Unionist& Socialist Coalition)
THREE BRIDGES
Kevin Ronald Bonnick (Conservative)
Muhammed Hanif (Independent)
Timothy Christopher Holt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
Danielle Kail (Green Party)
Atif Nawaz (Labour & Cooperative Party)
TILGATE
Seat vacated by Michelle Morris (Con)
Olu Adeniyi (Labour & Cooperative Party)
Amanda Louise Brown (Freedom Alliance)
Francis Guidera (Conservative)
Christopher John Owen (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition)
Simon Russell Thorn (Green Party)