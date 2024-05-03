Live

Local elections 2024: Labour wins in Adur and holds in Worthing, results to follow in Crawley and Hastings

Hello and welcome to our Sussex local elections live blog.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 15:34 BST
Elections took place on Thursday (May 2) in Adur and Worthing, Crawley and Hastings, whilst there were by-elections in Kemptown and Queen’s Park in Brighton. People across the county also had their chance to pick who they want to be the next Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.

Polls were open until 10pm.

We will be providing live updates as results come in on Friday.

Local elections 2024: Labour wins in Adur and holds in Worthing, results to follow in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton

15:51 BST

15:02 BSTUpdated 15:49 BST

More Hastings results

Baird:

Liam Atkins, Conservative: 312

Peter Charles Kingsley Bailey, Independent: 289

Liam Thomas David Crowter, Labour: 312

Emlyn Jones, Liberal Democrat: 35

Yunis Smith, Green: 387

GREEN GAIN

Braybrooke:

Shelley Bland, Conservative: 161

Mark Richard Etherington, Green: 1,001

Tim John Cairns Shand, Labour: 616

GREEN GAIN

Wishing Tree:

Helen Louise Kay, Labour: 603

Rob Lee, Conservative: 216

Ian Peter Miller, Independent: 213

Mike Wharton, Green: 142

LAB HOLD 

Tressell:

Sue Clarke, Conservative: 104

Natalie Sophia Rayner Gaimster, Green: 817

Anna Jane Sabin, Labour: 324

GREEN LAB, IND LOSS*

Incumbent elected as a Labour councillor. Central St Leonards:

Craig Steven Andrew, Conservative: 156

Adele Judith Bates, Green: 820

Richard Haberkost, Unaffiliated: 50

Josh Matthews, Labour: 541

Steph Warren, Independent: 275

GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS

15:30 BSTUpdated 15:43 BST

Gensing:

Edwina Hughes, Labour: 602

Christopher Meaden, Conservative: 183

Paula Vanessa Warne, Green: 1,073

GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS St Helens:

Ollie Hunter, Green: 287

Bob Lloyd, Liberal Democrat: 91

Jackie Patton, Independent: 293

Peter William Pragnell, Conservative: 456

David Edgar Whitehill, Labour: 503

LAB GAIN, CON LOSS

15:42 BST

Update from Crawley

15:31 BSTUpdated 15:40 BST

15:33 BST

A reminder that votes for the by-elections in Brighton will not be counted until Sunday, with the results expected by 4.30pm. The same is true for the Sussex Police and Crime Commission election.

15:28 BSTUpdated 15:30 BST

Latest from Hastings

Ashdown:

Daniel Hope, Green: 167

Thee Kuga, Reform UK: 116

Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood, Conservative: 470

Stephen Ludwig Milton, Liberal Democrat: 69

Steve Thorpe, Labour: 398 CON HOLD

15:13 BST

Recap from Adur and Worthing:

Labour have taken over Adur council for the first time ever.

Labour have also kept control of Worthing, with 26 seats to the Consevatives’ nine. Until 2022, the party had never controlled Worthing Borough Council.

15:10 BST

15:02 BST

