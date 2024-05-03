Local elections 2024: Labour wins in Adur and holds in Worthing, results to follow in Crawley and Hastings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elections took place on Thursday (May 2) in Adur and Worthing, Crawley and Hastings, whilst there were by-elections in Kemptown and Queen’s Park in Brighton. People across the county also had their chance to pick who they want to be the next Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.
Polls were open until 10pm.
We will be providing live updates as results come in on Friday.
Local elections 2024: Labour wins in Adur and holds in Worthing, results to follow in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton
More Hastings results
Baird:
Liam Atkins, Conservative: 312
Peter Charles Kingsley Bailey, Independent: 289
Liam Thomas David Crowter, Labour: 312
Emlyn Jones, Liberal Democrat: 35
Yunis Smith, Green: 387
GREEN GAIN
Braybrooke:
Shelley Bland, Conservative: 161
Mark Richard Etherington, Green: 1,001
Tim John Cairns Shand, Labour: 616
GREEN GAIN
Wishing Tree:
Helen Louise Kay, Labour: 603
Rob Lee, Conservative: 216
Ian Peter Miller, Independent: 213
Mike Wharton, Green: 142
LAB HOLD
Tressell:
Sue Clarke, Conservative: 104
Natalie Sophia Rayner Gaimster, Green: 817
Anna Jane Sabin, Labour: 324
GREEN LAB, IND LOSS*
Incumbent elected as a Labour councillor. Central St Leonards:
Craig Steven Andrew, Conservative: 156
Adele Judith Bates, Green: 820
Richard Haberkost, Unaffiliated: 50
Josh Matthews, Labour: 541
Steph Warren, Independent: 275
GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS
Gensing:
Edwina Hughes, Labour: 602
Christopher Meaden, Conservative: 183
Paula Vanessa Warne, Green: 1,073
GREEN GAIN, LAB LOSS St Helens:
Ollie Hunter, Green: 287
Bob Lloyd, Liberal Democrat: 91
Jackie Patton, Independent: 293
Peter William Pragnell, Conservative: 456
David Edgar Whitehill, Labour: 503
LAB GAIN, CON LOSS
Update from Crawley
We have a dedicated page for Hastings, bringing you results as they come in: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/latest-hastings-borough-council-election-results-2024-as-they-come-in-4615893
A reminder that votes for the by-elections in Brighton will not be counted until Sunday, with the results expected by 4.30pm. The same is true for the Sussex Police and Crime Commission election.
Latest from Hastings
Ashdown:
Daniel Hope, Green: 167
Thee Kuga, Reform UK: 116
Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood, Conservative: 470
Stephen Ludwig Milton, Liberal Democrat: 69
Steve Thorpe, Labour: 398 CON HOLD
Recap from Adur and Worthing:
Labour have taken over Adur council for the first time ever.
Labour have also kept control of Worthing, with 26 seats to the Consevatives’ nine. Until 2022, the party had never controlled Worthing Borough Council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.