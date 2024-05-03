Local elections 2024: Labour wins in Adur, Worthing, and Crawley; still no overall controller of Hastings
Elections took place on Thursday (May 2) in Adur and Worthing, Crawley and Hastings, whilst there were by-elections in Kemptown and Queen’s Park in Brighton. People across the county also had their chance to pick who they want to be the next Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.
Polls were open until 10pm.
We will be providing live updates as results come in on Friday.
Labour to 'work together' with Adur communities
Labour will ‘work together’ with communities after taking control of Adur District Council, the new leader of the council has said...
Labour still in control of Crawley Borough Council
'Vowing to protect us from World War 3'
Tilgate
Olu Adeniyi (Labour & Cooperative) - 732
Amanda Louise Brown (Freedom Alliance) - 69
Francis Guidera (Con) - 550
Christopher John Owen (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 33
Simon Russell Thorn (Green) - 120
LAB GAIN
Three Bridges
Kevin Ronald Bonnick (Con) - 809
Muhammed Hanif (Ind) - 93
Timothy Christopher Holt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 89
Danielle Kail (Green) - 215
Atif Nawaz (Labour & Cooperative) - 1274
LAB HOLD
Southgate
Robin David Fitton (Green) - 255
Dipesh Jitendra Patel (Labour & Cooperative) - 924
Simon James Piggott (Con) - 746
Brett Christopher Shattock (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 73
LAB GAIN
Pound Hill South & Worth
Thomas Adam Henry Bidwell (Con) - 1099
Cyril James Gambrell (Green) - 247
Ruth Jane Gaunt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 54
Tony Patel (Lab) - 721
CON HOLD
Pound Hill North & Forge Wood
Paul Charles Castle (Con) - 1014
Nicholas Richard Hilton (Labour & Cooperative) - 1236
Neal Douglas Murdoch (Green) - 236
Ben Newman (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 31
LAB GAIN
Northgate & West Green
Peter Alec Miller (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 113
Sue Mullins (Labour & Cooperative) - 1188
Nicholas Brian Leif Park (Green) - 278
Alison Sara Pendlington (Con) - 641
LAB HOLD
