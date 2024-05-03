Live

Local elections 2024: Labour wins in Adur, Worthing, and Crawley; still no overall controller of Hastings

Hello and welcome to our Sussex local elections live blog.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:59 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 17:14 BST
Elections took place on Thursday (May 2) in Adur and Worthing, Crawley and Hastings, whilst there were by-elections in Kemptown and Queen’s Park in Brighton. People across the county also had their chance to pick who they want to be the next Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.

Polls were open until 10pm.

We will be providing live updates as results come in on Friday.

18:15 BST

Labour to 'work together' with Adur communities

Labour will ‘work together’ with communities after taking control of Adur District Council, the new leader of the council has said...

17:16 BST

17:12 BST

Labour still in control of Crawley Borough Council

17:07 BST

'Vowing to protect us from World War 3'

16:55 BST

Tilgate

Olu Adeniyi (Labour & Cooperative) - 732

Amanda Louise Brown (Freedom Alliance) - 69

Francis Guidera (Con) - 550

Christopher John Owen (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 33

Simon Russell Thorn (Green) - 120

LAB GAIN

16:55 BST

Three Bridges

Kevin Ronald Bonnick (Con) - 809

Muhammed Hanif (Ind) - 93

Timothy Christopher Holt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 89

Danielle Kail (Green) - 215

Atif Nawaz (Labour & Cooperative) - 1274

LAB HOLD

16:55 BST

Southgate

Robin David Fitton (Green) - 255

Dipesh Jitendra Patel (Labour & Cooperative) - 924

Simon James Piggott (Con) - 746

Brett Christopher Shattock (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 73

LAB GAIN

16:54 BST

Pound Hill South & Worth

Thomas Adam Henry Bidwell (Con) - 1099

Cyril James Gambrell (Green) - 247

Ruth Jane Gaunt (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 54

Tony Patel (Lab) - 721

CON HOLD

16:54 BST

Pound Hill North & Forge Wood

Paul Charles Castle (Con) - 1014

Nicholas Richard Hilton (Labour & Cooperative) - 1236

Neal Douglas Murdoch (Green) - 236

Ben Newman (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 31

LAB GAIN

16:54 BST

Northgate & West Green

Peter Alec Miller (Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition) - 113

Sue Mullins (Labour & Cooperative) - 1188

Nicholas Brian Leif Park (Green) - 278

Alison Sara Pendlington (Con) - 641

LAB HOLD

