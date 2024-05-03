Local elections 2024: Results to be announced in Adur & Worthing, Crawley, Hastings and Brighton after Sussex voters head to polls
Elections took place on Thursday (May 2) in Adur and Worthing, Crawley and Hastings, whilst there were by-elections in Kemptown and Queen’s Park in Brighton. People across the county also had their chance to pick who they want to be the next Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner.
Polls were open until 10pm.
We will be providing live updates as results come in on Friday.
Worthing's Labour party has gained a seat in Northbrook with their candidate Dom Ford. He won with a 130 vote majority
Results for Manor ward in Adur were: 572 for the Conservatives 370 for Labour 95 for the Greens 54 for the Liberal Democrats
Conservative candidate for Durrington ward in Worthing Josh Harris has held the existing conservative seat, previously held by Dan Coxhill.
FIRST RESULTS ARE IN
Our reporter Thomas Hanway, who is at the Adur & Worthing count, said: “Incumbent Adur District Councillor Carson Albury has held in his seat in Manor ward. The first result of the election so far. Cllr Albury said he was 'very pleased' with the result.”
