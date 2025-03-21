Local Net Zero hubs to support GB Energy in Clean Energy 2030 mission

User (UGC) Submitted

The government has announced the network of Local Net Zero Hubs has been extended to support Great British Energy.

As part of a series of announcements made today (21 March), the government confirmed £6.8 million for the Local Net Zero Hubs in England, which will support GB Energy with the development of local clean power projects.

A new round of Great British Energy Community Fund, managed locally by the Net Zero Hubs, was also announced building on the previous Community Energy Fund.

Maxine Narburgh, Regional Director of the Greater South East Net Zero Hub, said: “The work of the Local Net Zero Hubs complements the mission of GB Energy, providing opportunities to deliver a local place-based pipeline of clean energy projects.

“The additional funding from government and alignment with GB Energy is a real vote of confidence in the essential work carried out by the Local Net Zero Hubs.”

A new Memorandum of Understanding is set to give the Hubs the explicit mission of assisting the new publicly owned energy company with identifying and developing projects which will deliver the government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition and supporting the implementation of the forthcoming Warm Homes plan.

The announcement states: “The government is providing £6.8 million for existing Local Net Zero Hubs located across England, which offer a free to use service for local authorities to access the expertise and resource to get clean energy projects up and running, helping to pave the way for more community energy projects.”

The Hubs’ objectives will continue to include:

Attracting commercial investment into low carbon projects.

Increasing the number, quality, and scale of local net zero projects.

Supporting a national knowledge transfer programme to inspire and inform local projects.

The Local Net Zero Hubs are a national network of local partnerships, directed and funded by government to support local authorities and the communities they serve with the development of energy projects.

Public sector organisation and community groups in need of support with net zero project can get in touch at [email protected].

Details relating to the next round of Great British Energy Community Fund will be published in due course.