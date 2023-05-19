Chichester District Council has elected its first new chairman in seven years.

Clare Apel (Lib Dem, Chichester West) took over from Elizabeth Hamilton (Con, The Witterings) during the annual council meeting on Wednesday (May 17).

Mrs Apel, who has been a councillor since 1999, said Mrs Hamilton had carried out her role ‘admirably’.

She added: “Compared to her in height, I may be a half-pint, but I promise that you will have from me full measure of integrity and impartiality.”

Clare Apel

Joking that, as chair, she would ‘not be sat upon’, Mrs Apel said: “I’ve always believed in co-operation and consultation rather than confrontation and I hope this will be so for this council.”

Mrs Hamilton said she had been ‘very honoured’ to represent the district and its residents through some tough years.