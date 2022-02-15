Lorries using A29 through South Downs villages ‘not following speed limits’

Andrew Griffith, who represents Arundel and South Downs, visited Coldwaltham on Friday (February 11) to see for himself the danger to pedestrians caused by HGVs and other vehicles not following speed limits on rural roads.

He was joined by residents of Coldwaltham, Watersfield and Pulborough, including campaigners Suzannah Hines and Kerry Coughtry, in addition to Guy Nelson, John Evans and other representatives from Coldwaltham and Pulborough’s parish councils and the Coldwaltham Community Speedwatch, to discuss the issue of HGV vehicles on the A29 failing to observe the 30mph speed limit through the villages.

Residents expressed their concern to Mr Griffith about the risk posed by oversized HGVs who do not follow the speed limit, drawing attention to the number of young families and children who use the A29 as pedestrians to access schools and facilities.

MP Andrew Griffith visited Coldwaltham to hear concerns about speeding lorries

Mr Griffith said: “I know first-hand the heavy traffic that often diverts on to the A29 and the dangerous behaviour of some road users, putting pedestrians and their properties at risk. I understand the fears of residents and no one should have to risk their life crossing the road in the middle of a village.