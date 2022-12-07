Lost planning appeals have seen Wealden District Council pay out £440,000 in costs this year, according to a cabinet report.

The figures were set out in a treasury management report, which was considered by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (December 7).

It showed that the council, as of quarter two of the 2022/23 financial year, has had £440,000 of costs awarded against as a result of lost planning appeals. The report also showed the council had paid £235,000 in legal and consultant fees related to planning appeals and £145,000 in legal fees connected to enforcement cases.

Cllr Neil Waller, Conservative cabinet member for finance and benefits, said: “Obviously we are aware recently of some very high profile, high cost losses of planning appeals. This unfortunately is where it is reflected.

Wealden District Council offices, Hailsham

