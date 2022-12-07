Edit Account-Sign Out
Losing planning appeals has cost Wealden taxpayers £440,000 in a single year

Lost planning appeals have seen Wealden District Council pay out £440,000 in costs this year, according to a cabinet report.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
5 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 4:28pm

The figures were set out in a treasury management report, which was considered by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (December 7).

It showed that the council, as of quarter two of the 2022/23 financial year, has had £440,000 of costs awarded against as a result of lost planning appeals. The report also showed the council had paid £235,000 in legal and consultant fees related to planning appeals and £145,000 in legal fees connected to enforcement cases.

Cllr Neil Waller, Conservative cabinet member for finance and benefits, said: “Obviously we are aware recently of some very high profile, high cost losses of planning appeals. This unfortunately is where it is reflected.

Wealden District Council offices, Hailsham
“I know there was a discussion at [full] council about [how] planning committee should consider very carefully their decisions. Well, this is the financial impact of perhaps not very carefully considering their decisions.”