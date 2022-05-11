Lower Beeding equestrian rehabilitation and training centre turned down

Plans to build an equestrian rehabilitation and training centre in Lower Beeding have been refused by Horsham District Council.

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 4:52 pm

The centre, which was described by one councillor as looking like ‘a minor aircraft hanger’, was turned down during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (May 10).

The applicant asked permission to erect two large buildings comprising 20 stables and an indoor arena / therapy centre on land at Leechpond Hill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The site is part of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Plan of the proposed Lower Beeding stables

While the agent insisted the centre would be ‘unique’ and found it hard to understand why it would cause harm to the area, the committee agreed with officers that the plans should be refused.

Toni Bradnum (Con, Lower Beeding) described how the site is in a ‘very sensitive area’ and felt the plan was ‘quite the wrong application in the wrong place’.

To view the application, log on to www.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/21/1263.

Horsham District Council