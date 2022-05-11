The centre, which was described by one councillor as looking like ‘a minor aircraft hanger’, was turned down during a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday (May 10).

The applicant asked permission to erect two large buildings comprising 20 stables and an indoor arena / therapy centre on land at Leechpond Hill.

The site is part of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Plan of the proposed Lower Beeding stables

While the agent insisted the centre would be ‘unique’ and found it hard to understand why it would cause harm to the area, the committee agreed with officers that the plans should be refused.

Toni Bradnum (Con, Lower Beeding) described how the site is in a ‘very sensitive area’ and felt the plan was ‘quite the wrong application in the wrong place’.