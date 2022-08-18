Major A24 roundabout south of Horsham to close overnight
A major roundabout south of Horsham will be closed overnight next week for resurfacing.
The works are due to be carried out to the A24 Pollards Hill junction northbound between 8pm on Monday August 22 and 6am the next morning.
Resurfacing work will require the road to be closed with diversions signposted.
West Sussex County Council said works will involve the removal of a layer of the carriageway road surface and then creation of a new layer of material.
