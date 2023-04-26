Major building work is set to take place at Eastbourne Fire Station after plans were approved.

The extensions plans will see the building of an external access platform at the station as well as an external steel structure to the existing training hub.

Other work to take place at the station include the building of an external access stairway as well as a metal training window at the training hub.

The plans however did have one objection by resident Artan Imeraj who said that the ‘drawings were unclear as to what side the building work would take place on.’

In its reason for approval Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The impacts of the proposal have been fully assessed and Officers consider that the proposal is acceptable in terms of the above material considerations and accords with the Development Plan.”

