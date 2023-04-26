Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
14 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
16 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Major building work to take place at Eastbourne Fire Station

Major building work is set to take place at Eastbourne Fire Station after plans were approved.

By Sam Pole
Published 26th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 14:39 BST

The extensions plans will see the building of an external access platform at the station as well as an external steel structure to the existing training hub.

Other work to take place at the station include the building of an external access stairway as well as a metal training window at the training hub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans however did have one objection by resident Artan Imeraj who said that the ‘drawings were unclear as to what side the building work would take place on.’

Most Popular
Major building work is set to take place at Eastbourne Fire Station after plans were approved.Major building work is set to take place at Eastbourne Fire Station after plans were approved.
Major building work is set to take place at Eastbourne Fire Station after plans were approved.

In its reason for approval Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The impacts of the proposal have been fully assessed and Officers consider that the proposal is acceptable in terms of the above material considerations and accords with the Development Plan.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To view the full plans visit Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning portal using the reference: 230104

Related topics:Eastbourne Borough Council