Major changes for Polegate’s high street planned

On Monday (April 11), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is due to consider proposals for an improvement scheme for the town’s High Street.

The proposals would see improvements made to pavements and bus stops in the street, together with changes to an existing cycle route and measures to lower the speed limit to 20mph.

In a report to be considered by Cllr Dowling, a council officer said: “The footway improvements will benefit pedestrians, particularly those with visual impairments, and the lower speed limit of 20mph will result in a safer environment for pedestrians, particularly when crossing side roads, cyclists and general traffic, reflecting the recent changes in hierarchy and priority in the Highway Code.

Polegate High Street (Google Maps Streetview)

“Improvements to cycling provision at the northern end of the High Street will help encourage greater use of cycling and connectivity onto existing routes in the town, whilst the interactive signage at the two bus stops will meet some of the mobility hub requirements detailed in our Bus Service Improvement Plan, and aid members of the public in their choice of travel.”

The meeting follows on from a public consultation on the proposals in November last year, although officers have noted an unusually low response rate.

According to council papers, more than 6,000 leaflets were distributed to local properties informing residents of the proposals and the consultation. Despite this only 104 people responded, with 59 in support, 33 against and 12 undecided.

Even so, Cllr Dowling is recommended to agree that the proposals move ahead to a detailed design phase, with funding expected to be made available as part of this year’s funding cycle.

If agreed and built out, the new speed limit would stretch across the entirety of the High Street, between the Hailsham Road mini-roundabout and its junction with Eastbourne Road.

