Major Crowborough development could be approved after long legal battle

A long-running planning dispute may be set to come to an end this week as Wealden planners consider proposals for a major housing development in Crowborough.

On Thursday (January 17), Wealden District Council’s planning committee north is expected to consider an outline application to build up to 103 houses on land at Steel Cross with access via Green Lane – a site which has been subject to a lengthy legal battle in recent years.

But with the site set to fall within the new Crowborough development boundary laid out in the draft Wealden Local Plan, developer Knight Developments Ltd has asked the council to consider the proposals again.

In a statement submitted as part of its application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The council’s current lack of housing supply, along with the proposed distribution of housing in the emerging plan and the inclusion of the site within the Crowborough development boundary under the emerging plan, allow for the consideration of this site for residential development in principle.

“Overall it is considered that the development of the site for residential is acceptable in principle; a matter that has changed dramatically since the refusal of the earlier application.

“Detailed considerations are dealt with either by the range of reports submitted with the application or can be secured through conditions or a S106 agreement.”

The argument is backed by Wealden planning officers, who are recommending approval with conditions.

The suggested conditions include measures to mitigate against air pollution in the Ashdown Forest, which had been the core issue of the council’s successful legal challenge to development.

According to planning documents, the mitigation measures are likely to see the developer pay the council a sum of money for each home built, which would be used to fund research and environmental management within the ancient heathland.

Planning officers also say the impact on the High Weald AONB was considered as part of the previous legal dispute and found not to be sufficient grounds for refusal.

In a report to committee members, a Wealden planning officer said: “The provision of additional housing, including affordable housing, weighs in favour of the grant of planning permission.

“Officers recommend that the application is adjourned for the conclusion of an appropriate S106 Planning Agreement which would deliver the open space, affordable housing and European site mitigation required to mitigate the impacts of the scheme.

“Upon conclusion of the S106 outline planning permission would be granted.”

While recommended for approval, the application remains unpopular with many Crowborough residents, with planners receiving a total of 36 letters of objection from the town.

Residents raised a number of concerns including environmental and infrastructure concerns.

Concerns have also been raised by local groups including Crowborough Town Council and the High Weald Unit.

In its objection to the application, the town council said: “The location of the development will create considerable additional traffic movements with all primary schools, the town centre and the existing SANG (Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace) outside of a reasonable walking distance.

“If this application is approved additional SANG mitigation should be included.”

The town council also raised concerns about a large-scale development within the AONB.

For further details of the proposals, see application reference WD/2018/2122/MAO on the Wealden District Council planning website.