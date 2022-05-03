Major development approved for Eartham school

The plans will see major work take place at Great Ballard School in Eartham.
The application will see the removal of a wall separating a first floor bedroom and its bathroom to create a new classroom.
Other work that will take place is the removal of three adjoining walls between two existing bathrooms at the South-West of the first floor to create one large bathroom.
The design and access statement also reiterated their want to preserve the cornice the decorated projection at the top of a wall provided to protect the wall face on the property.
To view the full application visit South Downs National Park Authority’s planning portal using the reference: SDNP/21/06254/LIS