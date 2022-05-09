Major Polegate housing development next to A27 up for decision

On Wednesday (May 11), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is set to consider an outline application to build up to 180 houses on land to the north of Jubilee Drive, to the north east of Polegate town centre.

While it lies outside of Polegate’s development boundary, the scheme is recommended for approval. This is mainly because the council’s lack of a five-year supply of housing land means there is a presumption in favour of granting permission where there are no significant issues.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “To conclude, the development accords with all the relevant planning policies in the adopted development plan with the exception of the two policies GD2 and DC17, which for the reasons set out in the report are given very limited weight.

“There are no adverse impacts of the development that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the development proposal. Therefore the presumption in favour of sustainable development is applicable.

“In light of that and whilst noting the comments from all consultees and those who have lodged representations, it is recommended that outline planning permission be granted.”

The scheme has seen some objections from residents — 10 according to committee papers — as well objections from Polegate Town Council.

The town council’s objections focus on concerns over whether various elements of local infrastructure would be able to cope with the additional housing. However, the town council has also raised concerns around noise levels due to the site’s proximity to the A27.

As an outline scheme, developers are only seeking permission for the principle of building houses on the site, with all matters apart from access via Highgrove Crescent to come forward as part of a future application.

If the proposals were approved, the scheme would be put forward for consideration by the Secretary of State for Transport before being granted planning permission.