March through Worthing sees hundreds show their support for Palestine

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:24 BST
Around 800 people have taken part in a march through Worthing in support of Palestine.

The march on Sunday, June 29, was organised by a coalition of local groups from across Adur and Worthing.

Protesters carried 'Know Their Names’ ribbons, bearing the names and ages of some of the 18,000 children killed in Gaza to date, alongside Palestinian artwork and banners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The march finished in front of the Pier Pavilion with speeches by local Palestinians and activists, calling for action from local MPs and the Government.

Around 800 Worthing residents marching in support of Palestineplaceholder image
Around 800 Worthing residents marching in support of Palestine

Groups supporting the march included Parents for Peace Worthing, Adur & Worthing Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Worthing Green Party, CREW, Stand Up to Racism Worthing, Worthing Community Independents, National Education Union West Sussex, Worthing Solidarity and Taarof.

Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper wrote to Foreign Secretary David Lammy in May, urging the Government to take immediate steps to end the atrocious suffering in Gaza and for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland has spoken out about the 'intolerable' level of human suffering and loss of life in Gaza. He also welcomed the joint statement made in May by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron, and Prime Minister Mark J Carney on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, opposing the expansion of military operations in Gaza.

Related topics:GazaKeir StarmerGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice