A developer has been refused planning permission for a housing development in Maresfield, after losing an appeal.

In a decision notice published last Thursday (November 10), a planning inspector confirmed a Wealden District Council decision on an application to build up to 49 homes on land at the Mill House Farm site, with access via London Road.

The scheme had been refused by planning officers using delegated powers in August last year. It was refused on a wide range of grounds, including its potential impact on the Ashdown Forest and its affordable housing mix.

The decision was disputed by the developer, who argued the district’s housing shortage meant the scheme should have seen a presumption in favour of development.

Application site

This view was not shared by the planning inspector, however, who had concerns about the site’s impact on the character of the area and its accessibility.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “Overall, I find that the adverse impacts of the proposal would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits when assessed against the policies in the [National Planning Policy] Framework taken as a whole.

“As a result, the presumption in favour of sustainable development does not apply.

“Planning law requires that applications for planning permission be determined in accordance with the development plan, unless material considerations indicate otherwise. There are no other considerations, including the provisions of the Framework, which outweigh this finding.”

The inspector also dismissed an application for costs.