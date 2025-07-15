Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Grant Aid applications now open

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. Applications are now open for the Town Council’s Grant Aid Scheme for 2026.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the Town Council’s Grants Scheme is to promote a vibrant and active community in Bognor Regis. The scheme recognises and supports the valuable contribution made by the voluntary sector to the well-being of the community. It provides financial support for community organisations working for the benefit of residents, with the intention of improving the range of services and activities in the town. Furthermore, we seek to work in partnership with organisations who actively support the Town Council in their aims and objectives, and the work that it carries out. Last year, we supported over 20 organisations and charities, who were successful in their applications. If you are interested in applying, you can check if you are eligible through our Grant Award Policy, which can be found on our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk, where you will also find the application form and further details. All applications are to be submitted electronically via email to: [email protected], together with all required documentation, by no later than 5.00pm on Thursday 13th November 2025. Applicants will be advised of the outcome of their application at the end of January 2026. Best of luck!

As a Patron to the charity, it was a pleasure to attend the annual Stonepillow Football Tournament over the weekend, which as always, was extremely well supported with over 300 players signing up to take part! Despite the heat, the tournament was very competitive, and I had the honour of presenting trophies to the winners, which included one of Stonepillow’s own teams, the ‘Stonepillow Yellows’ who won the Social Plate Final, beating Arc House Sharks on penalties! Congratulations to the winners, and a big thank you, on behalf of the charity, to the band of volunteers who ensured the event was extremely well organised and ran without a hitch. To find out more about the invaluable work of Stonepillow within the homeless community, please visit their website: www.stonepillow.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quick reminder that the Town Council organised Community Information Superhighway will be taking over the London Road Precinct this Sunday 20th July, between 10am and 4pm. We're bringing together community and support groups, clubs and organisations to showcase themselves directly to the people of Bognor Regis, in the style of a general market. If you want to learn more about some of the wonderful organisations and services we are lucky enough to have in the Town, sign up to volunteer, or simply hear more about the many events planned to take place during 2025, then please do come down and say hello!

Free events in Bognor Regis

Talking of events, from Monday 28th July through to Friday 1st August, Hampshire Avenue Play Week is back, with plenty to entertain everyone during the first week of the summer holidays. Between 12pm and 3pm, why not pop down to Hampshire Avenue Recreation Ground to enjoy completely free activities such as a circus themed soft play, helter skelter and the Magic Kingdom play area.

Looking slightly further ahead and there’s more free events to enjoy during the summer holidays, with the Town Council’s Funshine Days. Starting from Tuesday 5th August and running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout the month, there’s activities and workshops to suit all tastes and ages, from Malcolm the Magician to Gaming Buses, Pirate Day, Samurai and Balloon Science and much more! Situated on the Seafront Bandstand and Hotham Park Bandstand, you can keep up to date with what’s going on and view a full timetable of activities, on the Bognor Regis Town Council Events Facebook page: @BognorRegisTCEvents. Summer is certainly upon us!