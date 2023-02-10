Plans to build a mixed use development including, 37 retirement flats, in Haywards Heath have been refused by Mid Sussex District Council.

The application from McCarthy Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd for the demolition and redevelopment of 3-15 The Broadway was turned down by the planning committee on Thursday (February 9).

The decision will no doubt be welcomed by more than 140 people who objected to the plans, with concerns raised about everything from the design and location of the building to the parking and the possible dangers to elderly drivers navigating the busy junction.

Planning officers had recommended the application for refused, describing the design of the building as ‘a bland and monolithic structure that would detract from the character of the area’.

Proposed design of the retirement flats

A report to the committee added: “It is not felt that the corner elevation on [the] north-east corner of the building satisfactorily addresses this prominent elevation.

“It is considered that the building is bland and ubiquitous.”

Officers also raised concerns that the development would have ‘a harmful impact’ on the Muster Green Conservation Area.

As well as the retirement flats, the development would have included Class E commercial units, which covers everything from cafés, shops and medical services to offices, nurseries and gyms.

A design statement submitted with the application pointed to the need for more retirement homes in the area.

It said: “The provision of accommodation for older persons is set out in national policy as ‘critical’.

“The council’s planning policy recognises and supports the provision of 37 additional retirement apartments in this area.”