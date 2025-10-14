McDonald's on major Sussex road amends plans for an extension

Plans to extend a McDonald's restaurant on a major Sussex road have been amended, following conditional approval last year.

An application for refurbishment of the McDonald's restaurant at Crossbush Services, in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, has been submitted to Arun District Council.

Plans include a 5.6sqm extension, replacement entrance door, the formation of an additional entrance with new glazing, refreshment of the patio areas with new furniture and associated works.

The site is on the busy junction of the A284 and A27 east of Arundel and the restaurant offers a 24-hour drive-thru service.

In the cover letter from agent Planware, it states: "Further to the review of the extant permission at this site, the project has been descoped to only include part of the approved development, which has no impact to the existing landscaping or habitats on the site."

The relevant planning history includes conditional approval for an 82.1sqm extension with reconfiguration of the car park granted in May 2024.

In this new proposal, the changes are limited to the building, to include a 5.6sqm under eave extension between the existing drive thru booths on the north side, new additional automatic glass doors on the south side and replacement doors at the existing entrance on the east side.

Planware states: "The small extension is sited between the booths and is under eaves and so there are no construction works to the roof, which may have triggered a review."

The proposed extension follows refurbishment in 2016 and Planware says the the positioning demonstrates that no habitat will be impacted by the development.

Comments on the application should be made by October 30, 2025.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk