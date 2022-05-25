On Wednesday (May 25), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport, approved plans to introduce an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) which would prevent parking along a stretch of Camber Road on the approach to the village.

Before giving the go ahead, Cllr Dowling heard the plans were intended to test whether the restrictions would address issues of anti-social parking along the road on days with large numbers of visitors to Camber Sands.

The proposals were also said to be supported by ward councillor (and Conservative council leader) Keith Glazier.

Proposed extent of the new restrictions

The double-yellow lines are expected to be painted on the road in the next week or so.