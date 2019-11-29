Meet the Lewes candidates standing to be your next MP

The Express asked each candidate running to be Lewes’ MP why people should vote for them in the General Election on December 12.

Below are statements from each candidate. The nomination period closed at 4pm on Thursday, November 14. The deadline to register to vote in the General Election was Tuesday, November 26.

The four main Lewes candidates standing in the General Election

Maria Caulfield, Conservatives

I came into politics after working as a nurse in the NHS for over twenty years. I am no a career politician and during my time as your MP I have stood up for constituents on issues such as Southern

Rail, successfully spoken out against planning development on local green spaces, campaigned for an upgraded A27 and kept my promise to you to support a good Brexit deal.

Living locally, I care passionately about the issues that matter to you and have held many public meetings to discuss issues from Brexit to traffic problems in local towns and villages. While Brexit has been all consuming, if re elected I want to finish the work I have started on redeveloping Newhaven town, delivering new medical centres in towns such as Lewes, Polegate, Seaford and Newhaven and see the Exceat bridge completed after securing the money to make it happen. I also want to ensure that the 200 new police officers for Sussex police help to tackle the problems of anti- social behaviour in our towns and ensure that the 6% increase in funding for our schools in Lewes gets delivered to each and every school within the constituency. While other parties in this election will talk just about Brexit, I want to deliver on that but also deliver on your other priorities too.

Kate Chappell, Labour

Lewes Constituency Labour Party today launches a new face on the local political scene. Kate Chappell, 39, Lewes Labour’s Parliamentary candidate in the general election, is a passionate warrior in the causes of both the under-privileged and the environment.

Kate grew up in the Lewes area, and has recently moved back to Lewis after living in Glasgow, Wiltshire and then in Manchester, where she was a city councillor for seven years. For the last 3 years, she was an executive councillor, holding the Environment portfolio which encompassed climate change, planning policy, licensing policy and highways.

Her achievements championing both residents and community groups, plus the environment include:

- Leading an ambitious city-wide Climate Change Action Plan to significantly reduce carbon emissions

- Securing investment of £110m into Manchester city’s highway network in response to local consultations

- Founding three successful social enterprise companies helping the under-privileged and creating 18 new jobs.

Before becoming a councillor, Kate was secretary of her local Labour Party branch, and worked as Centre Director at a community hub, which she helped develop into a flourishing enterprise, providing a café, events space, shared workspace, and community areas.

“Labour has our strongest ever manifesto and message this time round. Our Brexit policy is the only sensible way through the Brexit mess the Tories have left us in.”

Kate Chappell is married with three children. She describes herself as “the Jack of all eco and politico trades.” She adds: “the best way to predict the future is to make it.”

Oli Henman, Liberal Democrats

I am standing to be your representative, as a candidate who listens to residents and knows how to deliver real policy change.

I am a charity campaigner with twenty years of experience in community engagement on social justice and sustainable development.

I live in Lewes with my wife and two young children who attend a local primary school, I am a sitting Town Councillor and am active in a number of local community groups including as a campaigner for local schools funding and as a founding member of Plastic Free Lewes.

Johnny Denis, Green

I believe passionately in a fairer, more sustainable society and I will always work collaboratively with community organisations for the benefit of local residents.

In my spare time, I enjoy walking on the Downs and spending time on the coast with my young family.

I have a strong track record in achieving real policy change: in the early 2000s, I worked for Lib Dem MP Paul Keetch when he was on the Defence Select Committee and spokesperson against the Iraq War; I also worked with charity leaders to secure ambitious global targets for the environment and rights in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals; and over the past 3 years I have set up a new network called Action for Sustainable Development to provide a space to share key projects and knowledge on climate and rights from around the world.

I know how to get real change and will be a strong voice for the local area.

Johnny Denis, Green

I’m Johnny Denis, the Green Party’s parliamentary candidate for Lewes Constituency. I am an experienced councillor who knows how to get things done for our communities.

I have lived in and around Lewes for over 40 years and has spent most of those years serving the community. I’m self-employed and a dad.

I have set up and supported a long list of social enterprises and not-for-profit companies including; Furniture Now! Lewes Town Partnership, Common Cause cooperative (that runs Lewes farmers market), housing co-ops, a heating fuel co-op for rural residents.

As a popular District Councillor for Ouse Valley and Ringmer I am also a member of the District Council Cabinet. I’m a parish councillor for both Ringmer and for Glynde & Beddingham Parish Councils and a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health.

Also standing

Also standing – Paul Cragg (Independent)