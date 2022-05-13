Littlehampton mayor Jill Long

Jill Long, who represents the Courtwick with Toddington Ward, became the Littlehampton mayor on May 12 May, succeeding Michelle Molloy.

She said: "I am honoured and excited to have been elected as the new town mayor of Littlehampton. I have lived in the Littlehampton area for over 30 years, originally drawn here by a welcoming, friendly and passionate community. This is a diverse and interesting town, with its challenges, certainly, but also offers opportunities and strengths.

"The year ahead will offer me many new experiences and opportunities as we start to move ahead following the last two years overshadowed by Covid. I will endeavour to embrace and carry out all the duties and events alw ays with the best interests of our community and town at the core of it.

"I and my town councillor colleagues are here to help and to listen, so do contact us if you feel we can help.”

Jill has been involved with Scouting for the past ten years and has seen first hand how the movement helps young people learn new skills and achieve their best.

She has chosen Arundel and Littlehampton District Scouts, specifically its Furzefield campsite in Angmering, as her charity for the year.

Jill said: “The campsite’s woodland facility serves ten Scout groups across the area, three of which are to be found in Littlehampton, as well as other youth-based organisations.

"As life starts to blossom again, the campsite needs to upgrade its shower and loo facilities to accommodate the increasing number of youngsters wanting to enjoy the outdoors.”

Deputy mayor and mayor elect for the next 12 months will be Freddie Tandy, who also represents the Courtwick with Toddington Ward.

To contact the mayor, email [email protected]