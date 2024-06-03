Meet your Candidate – Q&A events with Andrew Griffith
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Griffith, Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Arundel and South Downs, is meeting residents across the constituency at a series of Q&A events he is hosting prior to the General Election. He is next in Arundel at the Arundel Town Hall this evening – Monday, June 3 at 6pm.
Mr Griffith is keen to hear from local residents about what issues matter to them – both national and local - giving everyone an opportunity to ask direct questions at this important time going into a General Election. This continues as series of events he has already hosted as the Member of Parliament at villages across the South Downs.
Arundel and South Downs is one of the largest area constituencies in England, and Andrew is covering as many areas as he can over the coming weeks, taking in the new boundary areas which you can check here - https://www.andrewgriffith.uk/new-constituency-boundaries.
The following events are those currently scheduled, with more expected to be added. Attendance is completely free, but you must register for a ticket so that the venue numbers can be managed safely. Tickets can be booked via this link www.tickettailor.com/events/asdca
• Arundel - Monday, June 3 - 18:00-19:30• Midhurst – Friday, June 7 - 18:00-19:30• Aldingbourne – Sunday, June 9 – 19:00 -20:30• Petworth – Monday, June 10 - 18:00 – 19:30• Fernhurst – Tuesday, June 11 - 18:00-19:30• Steyning – Wednesday, June 12 - 18:00-19:30• Henfield – Monday, June 17 - 18:00 – 19:30• Ifold – Wednesday, June 19 15:00 -16:30• Storrington – Friday, June 21 - 18:00-19:30• Pulborough – Monday, June 24 - 18:00-19:30• Milland – Sunday, June 30 - 14:30 – 16:00
A full list of events can be found here - https://www.andrewgriffith.uk/meet-your-candidate