Mid Sussex District Council awards £1,000 community grant to group providing exercise classes to people with dementia

An organisation that provides exercise classes for adults with dementia and young adults with additional needs has been awarded a £1,000 grant by Mid Sussex District Council.

Swoove Fitness allows adults and young people to sing and move in a safe environment across the district.

Its sessions are free and people can find out more at www.swoovefitness.com. This recent grant will allow the group to run the sessions twice a week.

Swoove Fitness founder Esther Featherstone said: “We are so grateful for the support from Mid Sussex District Council. Movement, music, and dance are all fantastic ways to improve mental well-being and foster a sense of fun and community. The sessions we run for adults with dementia, and young adults with additional needs have a real positive impact and it was great to welcome Councillor Cooke to take part and see first-hand the work we do.”

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke with Esther Featherstone at a Swoove Fitness class at Westall House in Horsted Keynes

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, cabinet member for Finance at Mid Sussex District Council, joined some people taking part in the classes recently.

She said: “It was fantastic to see the classes in action and see how they positively impact these individuals. It is important that everyone has a safe space to express themselves and I applaud the work Esther and her team do to create these opportunities.”