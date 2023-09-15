Mid Sussex District Council awards £1,000 community grant to group providing exercise classes to people with dementia
Swoove Fitness allows adults and young people to sing and move in a safe environment across the district.
Its sessions are free and people can find out more at www.swoovefitness.com. This recent grant will allow the group to run the sessions twice a week.
Swoove Fitness founder Esther Featherstone said: “We are so grateful for the support from Mid Sussex District Council. Movement, music, and dance are all fantastic ways to improve mental well-being and foster a sense of fun and community. The sessions we run for adults with dementia, and young adults with additional needs have a real positive impact and it was great to welcome Councillor Cooke to take part and see first-hand the work we do.”
Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, cabinet member for Finance at Mid Sussex District Council, joined some people taking part in the classes recently.
She said: “It was fantastic to see the classes in action and see how they positively impact these individuals. It is important that everyone has a safe space to express themselves and I applaud the work Esther and her team do to create these opportunities.”
Swoove Fitness also runs pre-and post-natal classes, sessions for young children, water-based activities, and classes focused on stretching and body conditioning.