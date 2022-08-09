The event, featuring The Swing Ninjas, is raising funds for Kangaroos Fun Disability Clubs at Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead, on Thursday, October 20 (7pm).
The band will play a mix of New Orleans and UK Swing.
Mrs Belsey said: “Join us for a lively evening with the Swing Ninjas, a high energy swing band with a modern musical flair.
“Their vocal harmonies and highly skilled performances breathe new life into classic swing tunes and bring the spirit of New Orleans right here to East Grinstead.”
Kangaroos was established in 1994 by a small group of parents whose children attended Court Meadow School in Cuckfield, which supports children with learning disabilities.
They set up a Saturday play scheme for six children and now the organisation supports 227 members from ages six to 35.
Tickets are £20 from www.chequermead.org.uk (under 16s half price).