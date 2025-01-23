Mid Sussex District Council extends charging hours for pay and display car parks

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:30 BST
Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it is extending charging hours for pay and display car parks.

A council notice dated Thursday, January 9, said this will come into force on Thursday, January 23.

The council said the order is The Mid Sussex District Council (Off Street Parking Places) Order 2006 (Amendment No. 1) Order 2025.

It said: “The Amendment shall have the following effect:

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it is extending charging hours for pay and display car parks. Photo: Google Street View

“To extend the charging hours in town centre pay and display and permit car parks to 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday.

“To introduce charges on Sundays, Public and Bank holidays in the town centre pay and display and permit car parks from 9am to 5pm.

“The 6-day Season Ticket for Long Stay Car Parks and Season Ticket only car parks to be amended to a 7-day Season Ticket.

“To introduce an optional, overnight Season Ticket to allow residents within the East Grinstead CPZ to park in Queensway Car Park from 5pm to 9am Monday to Sunday."

It said: “If any person wishes to question the validity of the Order or any provisions on the grounds that it or they are not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 or any instrument made under the Act has not been complied with, that person may within six weeks from 9th January 2025 apply for that purpose to the High Court.”

