Married to Margaret for 56 years, Edward tragically died on Sunday [November 6] whilst out walking with his beloved springer spaniels near his home in East Grinstead.

Mid Sussex District Council’s thoughts are with Margaret and his sons Giles and John, the Deputy Leader of the District Council.

Born in Beckenham in January 1943 Edward spent a large part of his life working in the community and with voluntary organisations.

The Belsey family. Picture courtesy of Mid Sussex District Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since moving to East Grinstead in 1995, he was elected as an East Grinstead Town and Mid Sussex District Councillor for the Herontye Ward in East Grinstead.

Whilst on the District Council he was passionate to serve as the representative on the Health and Social Care scrutiny committee, a subject he cared so much about.

Edward also served as a governor for the Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Trust and was chairman of the East Grinstead Air Training Corps Squadron.

He had also been a trustee of Age UK East Grinstead and was one of the town’s first dementia champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward had many interests and was a very keen golfer, fisherman and sports enthusiast, as well as community advocate.