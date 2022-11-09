Mid Sussex District Council mourns the loss of former East Grinstead Town and Mid Sussex District Councillor Edward Belsey
Mid Sussex District Council is extremely sorry to announce the very sad passing of Edward Belsey, husband of the Chairman of the Council, Margaret Belsey.
Married to Margaret for 56 years, Edward tragically died on Sunday [November 6] whilst out walking with his beloved springer spaniels near his home in East Grinstead.
Mid Sussex District Council’s thoughts are with Margaret and his sons Giles and John, the Deputy Leader of the District Council.
Born in Beckenham in January 1943 Edward spent a large part of his life working in the community and with voluntary organisations.
Since moving to East Grinstead in 1995, he was elected as an East Grinstead Town and Mid Sussex District Councillor for the Herontye Ward in East Grinstead.
Whilst on the District Council he was passionate to serve as the representative on the Health and Social Care scrutiny committee, a subject he cared so much about.
Edward also served as a governor for the Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Trust and was chairman of the East Grinstead Air Training Corps Squadron.
He had also been a trustee of Age UK East Grinstead and was one of the town’s first dementia champions.
Edward had many interests and was a very keen golfer, fisherman and sports enthusiast, as well as community advocate.
Edward’s family will release funeral details in due course but in the meantime the family and the Council mourn the devastating loss of a very special husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many in the community.