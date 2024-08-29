Mid Sussex District Council opens applications for Community Grants to support local organisations
Eligible groups can apply for grants of up to £5,000 before September 23.
The council said the programme’s criteria now includes the cost-of-living crisis, poverty, and climate change. The council said these changes reflect their dedication to promoting sustainable development, while enhancing the well-being of residents.
The council added that applicants must now demonstrate how their projects contribute to the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Email questions to [email protected].
Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, Interim Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications said: “Our District has many local organisations and charities that are all making a difference in our communities, and the programme is designed to celebrate and support these groups.”
MSDC said the grants panel approved nine community grant applications earlier this year, supporting initiatives like the establishment of a repair café for The Dudley House Trust and the procurement of musical instruments for Burgess Hill Marching Youth.
