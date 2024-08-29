Mid Sussex District Council opens applications for Community Grants to support local organisations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid Sussex District Council has announced the next round of applications for its Community Grants Programme.

Eligible groups can apply for grants of up to £5,000 before September 23.

The council said the programme’s criteria now includes the cost-of-living crisis, poverty, and climate change. The council said these changes reflect their dedication to promoting sustainable development, while enhancing the well-being of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Sussex District Council has announced the next round of applications for its Community Grants Programme. Photo: Google Street View

The council added that applicants must now demonstrate how their projects contribute to the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Email questions to [email protected].

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, Interim Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications said: “Our District has many local organisations and charities that are all making a difference in our communities, and the programme is designed to celebrate and support these groups.”

MSDC said the grants panel approved nine community grant applications earlier this year, supporting initiatives like the establishment of a repair café for The Dudley House Trust and the procurement of musical instruments for Burgess Hill Marching Youth.