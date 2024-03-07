Mid Sussex District Council proud to achieve certification as Carbon Literate Organisation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council said the achievement follows its officers’ efforts in completing Carbon Literacy Training, and is a milestone in its commitment to sustainability and environmental practices.

Mid Sussex District Council has announced its successful accreditation as a Bronze Carbon Literate Organisatio. Photo: Google Street View

Councillor Ian Gibson, cabinet member for Sustainable Economy and Housing, said: “We’re very proud to have attained the bronze certification as a Carbon Literate Organisation. This achievement highlights our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our efforts to play a positive role in addressing climate change.

“We are committed to building upon this achievement and furthering our work towards achieving net zero as a Council. This recognition motivates us to continue our sustainability efforts and to inspire others to join us in making a meaningful impact on the environment.”

The CLO accreditation is awarded by The Carbon Literacy Project.