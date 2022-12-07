Mid Sussex District Council publishes new Community Connections Directory for older residents

Mid Sussex District Council has published a new and updated version of the Community Connections Directory.

This aims to help older residents get access to vital support services and contains extensive contact information for many organisations in the area.

The directory provides details for groups that can help people with issues like health, transport, managing money, maintaining independence, finding local social activities or getting support with housing issues.

Councillor Norman Webster, Cabinet Member for Community said: “We’re really lucky to have a wide range of support organisations in Mid Sussex that are dedicated to helping older people.”

He said: “Our local support organisations provide so many wonderful services like home visits, financial advice, meals on wheels, counselling, transport, bereavement support, wheelchair loans, social activities and much more.”

Councillor Webster added: “If you’re an older person who needs a helping hand or you know of someone in the community who could benefit from some extra support then please pick up a copy of our Community Connections Directory.”

People can get copies from the Mid Sussex District Council offices, Help Points in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead, and Haywards Heath, Mid Sussex libraries and doctor’s surgeries. There is also an online edition at www.community-connections.org.uk. The Directory forms part of the Mid Sussex Wellbeing Hub, a comprehensive service providing residents with information and advice on health and lifestyle matters. For more information call 01444 477191, email [email protected] or visit www.midsussexwellbeing.org.uk.

