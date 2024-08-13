Mid Sussex District Council’s successful 1-2-3 waste collection service expands to 2,000 new households

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid Sussex District Council has announced the expansion of its successful 1-2-3 waste collection service to an extra 2,000 residents.

The council said this expansion follows the initial trial, which started in 2022, and showed ‘significant waste reduction and strong community engagement’.

The decision was made by a full council vote on February 28 and the expanded trial will begin this September.

The council said ‘selected residents’ in Hassocks and Ardingly will get further information about the collection and new green food waste bins soon.

Councillor Chris Hobbs, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services, Mid Sussex District Council

Councillor Chris Hobbs, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services at Mid Sussex District Council, said: “We are so pleased that the food trial has been so well-received and as a result of this positive feedback, we are really excited to announce that we will be extending the programme. On average, participating households have reduced the waste in their bins by an impressive 100kg a year and it’s been fantastic to see our community adopting new, sustainable habits and helping to reduce waste. We look forward to expanding this further in 2025 ahead of the 2026 legislation.”

The trial also showed that participating households reduced their bin waste by an average of two kilograms per week, which the council said ‘aligns with the upcoming 2026 legislation aimed at improving waste management practices’.

The council said the 1-2-3 waste collection service was designed to streamline waste management, encourage recycling, and reduce landfill waste. The council added that it will continue to monitor the trial closely, gathering feedback and data to ensure its success and sustainability.