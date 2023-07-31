Letters are now being sent to Mid Sussex households about the 2023 Annual Electoral Canvass.

Mid Sussex District Council is asking residents to confirm their details on the 2023-24 electoral register.

The council needs to complete an annual electoral canvass each year to make sure any resident who is eligible can vote.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/annual-canvass, email [email protected] or call 01444 477003.

A council spokesperson said: “Starting on Monday, July 31, households will be contacted via post and some letters will ask residents to confirm or update the electoral registration information for their property. Letters will contain information on how to respond to the canvass and residents should follow the steps provided.