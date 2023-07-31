NationalWorldTV
Mid Sussex elections: don’t forget to confirm your details for 2023-24 electoral register

Letters are now being sent to Mid Sussex households about the 2023 Annual Electoral Canvass.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

Mid Sussex District Council is asking residents to confirm their details on the 2023-24 electoral register.

The council needs to complete an annual electoral canvass each year to make sure any resident who is eligible can vote.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/elections-voting/annual-canvass, email [email protected] or call 01444 477003.

Mid Sussex District Council said letters are being sent to households about the 2023 Annual Electoral CanvassMid Sussex District Council said letters are being sent to households about the 2023 Annual Electoral Canvass
A council spokesperson said: “Starting on Monday, July 31, households will be contacted via post and some letters will ask residents to confirm or update the electoral registration information for their property. Letters will contain information on how to respond to the canvass and residents should follow the steps provided.

People will be encouraged to confirm their details online to ensure information is processed instantly and effectively. Responding early prevents costly reminders being sent out and using digital channels is also better for the environment. Being on the electoral register maintains your credit rating and ensures you can have your say at future elections.”

