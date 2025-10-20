Mid Sussex Lib Dem MP celebrates breakthrough in fight to save hospices

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett has secured a significant step forward in her campaign to protect local hospices, after the government announced an additional £80 million funding package for children’s hospices hours before she led a debate in Parliament on Thursday 16th October. This is the latest milestone in her “Save Our Hospices” campaign.

Since the summer, Alison has been meeting with children’s and adult hospices across Sussex, many of whom have warned of severe financial pressures forcing them to close beds, cut services, and lay off staff.

After raising the issue in Parliament with a Presentation Bill and directly writing to the Secretary of State, Alison secured a dedicated debate to demand urgent action. Just hours before the debate began, ministers announced a new £80 million three-year funding settlement for children’s hospices – a move widely welcomed by the sector.

Responding to the government’s announcement, Alison said: “I was pleased to see that the government have finally listened, after months of campaigning within the sector and from my Lib Dem colleagues.

“However, we must also acknowledge that this funding – although welcome – will not go far enough.

“The government need to go further to protect hospices, address workforce shortages, and reshape ICB commissioning and how this affects the financial stability of these vital palliative care providers.”

The new funding will allow children’s hospices to plan more sustainably and relieve some of the immediate financial pressure on services many families in Mid Sussex rely on.

Alison has pledged to continue working closely with local hospices and national bodies to push for longer-term reforms to ensure that all hospice care – for children and adults – is properly funded and supported.