Mid Sussex MP announces extra £45 million for farming innovation to champion British agriculture

She said the money in competitions and grants would be open to farmers in the coming weeks, as part of a government pledge to champion British agriculture.

A spokesperson for the MP said: “From 11th December farmers in England will be able to apply for individual grants up to £100k to prepare nature projects that will attract investment from the private sector. Part of the £5 million Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund, the money can be used alongside food production for activities such as measuring the tradable effects of woodland creation or peatland restoration, so farmers can attract private sector investors interested in carbon capture and flood management.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies

From December 18 farmers, growers and foresters can apply for a share of the £850,000 Research Starter funding to get projects off the ground that help the agricultural sector get to net zero.

From January 2024 businesses can apply for a share of an initial £30 million for robotics and roof-top solar equipment. This is part of the second round of the Improving Farming Productivity grant.

The spokesperson said: “The government will make a 40 per cent contribution to innovative technologies that can help farmers invest in robotics and automation to make processes like harvesting and milking more efficient, alongside the latest health checks for livestock and storage to help keep slurry out of our water courses and bring down emissions."