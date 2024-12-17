Mid Sussex MP backs amendment to exempt GPs, dentists and hospices from Government tax hike

Alison Bennett MP and the Liberal Democrats have secured a vote in Parliament today (Tuesday 17 December) to protect GPs, hospices and other health and social care providers from the Government’s National Insurance tax hike.

The Liberal Democrat amendment to the Government’s National Insurance Contributions Bill would exempt health and care providers in Mid Sussex, including GPs, dentists, and pharmacies from the planned tax hikes.

The Lib Dem amendment would also protect social care providers, hospices and charitable providers of health and care, from the tax rise.

300,000 people a year are treated in hospices in the UK, but only a third of their funding comes from government, with charities providing the rest. Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey previously warned Keir Starmer at PMQs not to go ahead with a tax hit on the sector.

Previous research by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that the tax hike could end up costing GP surgeries the equivalent of more than two million appointments a year because of an additional £125.5 million tax bill inflicted upon them.

Since the Chancellor announced the increases to Employer NICs in October’s budget, Alison has repeatedly raised concerns in Parliament from Mid Sussex constituents about the impacts that these increased costs will have on their organisations. From hospices to GPs to care organisations, these are people-centric places. For example, in early December Alison visited a Mid Sussex care home who said that 75% of the home’s costs are directly staff related.

Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, said:

“It is so short sighted of the government not to exempt health and care organisations that support the NHS. By loading these already stretched organisations with further costs, the very real risk is that services are cut. This will lead to more people needing to be looked after by the NHS. If the government was serious about rebuilding our healthcare system, they would support the Liberal Democrats amendment that will exempt these organisations

“That’s why I’m backing this Liberal Democrat amendment to protect local GPs, dentists and other health and care providers from the government’s tax hike.

“The government must focus on fixing local health services, not burdening GPs and care providers with even higher costs. As your MP, I will keep fighting for our local health and care services.”