Mid Sussex MP calls water bill increase ‘double blow’ for struggling families

The MP for Mid Sussex has expressed dismay at a recent decision to allow five major water companies to increase bills.

Liberal Democrat Alison Bennett said companies, which include Southern Water and South East Water, are now allowed to increase bills beyond the originally approved three percent rise set by regulator Ofwat.

She voiced strong concerns about the possible impact on customers, calling the decision ‘a double blow to people in Mid Sussex who rely on South East and Southern for both their tap water and wastewater’.

The MP said: “Water companies have been given the green light to raise prices, completely sidelining the regulator.”

She pointed out that this decision comes as a drought is declared in Sussex and said ‘people are rightly fed up of being treated like cash cows’.

Ms Bennett said there has been ‘widespread backlash’ to the ruling, saying many feel this could allow water companies to pass the cost of ‘decades of underinvestment’ onto households that are already struggling in the cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Bennett said she has consistently demanded stronger accountability in the water industry. She has met executives from Southern Water and South East Water, as well as campaign groups like Surfers Against Sewage at the Liberal Democrats’ Autumn Conference.

During the summer she responded to residents’ disappointment about various hosepipe bans, saying South East Water alone lost around 108 million litres of water a day through leaks.

Ms Bennett said: “Asking residents to cut back while companies fail to fix basic infrastructure is both unfair and unacceptable. The ban should serve as a wake-up call for urgent investment, tougher regulation and genuine accountability.”

She has now renewed Lib Dem calls for a ‘complete overhaul’ of the water regulation system that puts the environment and customers first.

The Mid Sussex Times contacted both South East Water and Southern Water for a response.

Following publication of the CMA’s provisional determination for the 2025-2030 business plan, Southern Water CEO Lawrence Gosden said: “We note the CMA’s publication of its Provisional Determination, following our request for a redetermination of our investment plans. We’ll now take time to review the CMA’s findings carefully, before considering our next steps.”

A spokesperson for South East Water said: “On Thursday 9 October, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published its provisional determination for the period 2025-30 following our request for a redetermination of our Final Determination. We are currently evaluating this and will respond to the CMA by 6 November.”