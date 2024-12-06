Mid Sussex MP launches survey and visits local company ahead of Small Business Saturday

Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, has launched a new survey for local businesses and visited Maison B in Hurstpierpoint ahead of Small Business Saturday on 7th December.

The survey will give businesses in the area the chance to tell Alison what challenges they are facing and what needs to change to ensure their continued success so their local MP can push for it in Parliament.

It comes after Alison visited local business Maison B during Santa Sunday in Hurstpierpoint on 1st December.

During the afternoon residents and visitors were able to enjoy a festive celebration filled with live music, delicious treats, and plenty of Christmas shopping. All helping to support small businesses and voluntary organisations.

The Liberal Democrats have already been pushing for the government to scrap their employers’ National Insurance tax rise which will burden businesses in Mid Sussex with higher costs at a time when many are struggling following years of “Conservative economic vandalism”.

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “Local businesses like Maison B are the backbone of our community and are much loved by people here in Mid Sussex. We should be doing all we can to support them.

“That is why I am excited to launch this new survey so I can fully understand just what businesses in our area need to ensure they can keep providing those great services to everyone across Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and our villages. After all our small businesses are one of the things that help make Mid Sussex such a special place.

“It is also why it is so important that the government rethinks and scraps their National Insurance hike on our local small businesses.

“After years of Conservative economic vandalism, businesses here in Mid Sussex have been hammered with increased costs and less support. This urgently needs to change and I will be pushing the government every step of the way to ensure it does."