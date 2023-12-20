Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The government announced that these will include research into self-testing kits, more training for door staff and better education for young people.

Mims Davies said: “As a mother of two girls and a victim of spiking myself and someone who has spoken out and know the deep upset and devastation this crime causes to individuals. I greatly welcome these new measures, which will help women and girls feel safer when they’re out enjoying themselves.”

The measures include coordinated police action to crack down on spiking during key weeks of the year. There will also be legislative changes backed with separate guidance, set in law, to provide a clear definition of spiking.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies has welcomed a new package of measures to tackle spiking

Ms Davies said: “I’m so proud of all action we are taking to protect other victims and for the immense commitment by those who have campaigned on this including Richard Graham MP, Caroline Nokes MP and Dawn from Stamp Out Spiking. I have been determined to work with Government to deliver a change that makes a difference to women and girls and I know this will matter to those in the night time economy to in our area and across the UK so we can all enjoy a safer night out.”